Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

