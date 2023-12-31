Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,797,000 after buying an additional 156,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after buying an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after buying an additional 171,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 814,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,028,000 after buying an additional 101,484 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $149.04 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $156.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

