Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $504,000 Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 48.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $532.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.31. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $576.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.88 by ($2.18). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total value of $262,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

