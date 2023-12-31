Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $29.64.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.