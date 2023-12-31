Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Honda Motor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,096,000 after purchasing an additional 926,171 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,279,000 after purchasing an additional 122,520 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Honda Motor by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,410,000 after purchasing an additional 573,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 625.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE HMC opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HMC

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.