Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $821,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,377,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,176,897,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

