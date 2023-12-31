Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,000. Alto Ingredients makes up about 3.6% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALTO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 522.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $318.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.51 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

