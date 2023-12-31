Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 32,778 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,778 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

