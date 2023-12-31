Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $296.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

Get Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.