Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,074 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,074 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 95,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $43.92 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

