Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,839 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

COP stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

