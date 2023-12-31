Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.29 and its 200-day moving average is $216.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

