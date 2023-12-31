Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,439 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,737,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

