Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,439 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

DFAE opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

