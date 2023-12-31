Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 693 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $179.97 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

