Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 807 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $144.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.50.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

