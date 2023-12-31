Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMTM. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,552.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

