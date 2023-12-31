Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lomiko Metals Stock Performance
LMRMF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Lomiko Metals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
