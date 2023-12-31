Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

LMRMF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Lomiko Metals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

