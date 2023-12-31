Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises about 2.1% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $116.53 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $92.37 and a 12-month high of $117.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.63.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

