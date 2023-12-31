Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.12 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after buying an additional 5,098,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

