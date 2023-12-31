Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 517.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 129,541 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $136.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $114.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.41.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

