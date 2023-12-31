Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,551,445,000 after acquiring an additional 152,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after acquiring an additional 452,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after acquiring an additional 528,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $468.14 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $547.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.97.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

