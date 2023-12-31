Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.01 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

