Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,087 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 3.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $175,383,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,787,000 after buying an additional 1,588,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

