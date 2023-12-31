Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

