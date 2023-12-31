Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,050,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

