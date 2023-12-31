Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JSCP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,806,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 201,132 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,731,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,447,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

