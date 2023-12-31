Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $459,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.0% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $462,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.