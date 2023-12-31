Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.1% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after buying an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,737,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCSH opened at $77.37 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63.
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
