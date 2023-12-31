Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.1% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after buying an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,737,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $77.37 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.