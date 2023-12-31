Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 9.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Whelan Financial lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the third quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $409.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.64. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $260.34 and a 52-week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

