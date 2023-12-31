Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,404 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 1.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SH opened at $12.99 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

