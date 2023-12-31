Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87,518 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

TY opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Further Reading

