Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $200.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.67 and a 200-day moving average of $183.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.