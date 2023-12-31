Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

