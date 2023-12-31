Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GNR stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

