Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Global X Copper Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4,635.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,662,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after buying an additional 1,626,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 336,645 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $10,627,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 251,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 197,261 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $37.50 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

