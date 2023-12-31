Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $222.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.34 and a 200-day moving average of $214.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

