LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LXU

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

LSB Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 925.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LSB Industries by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 192.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 79.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after buying an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXU stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $692.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.30. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.63 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.