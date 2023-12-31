LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.86.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
Institutional Trading of LSB Industries
LSB Industries Stock Down 1.6 %
LXU stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $692.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.30. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.63 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LSB Industries
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.