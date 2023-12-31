Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,600 shares, a growth of 151.1% from the November 30th total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.5 days.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

LUGDF stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.10. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.25 and a twelve month high of C$14.44.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.0992 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

