Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,989,100 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 14,084,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. Handelsbanken started coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.40 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.0653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

