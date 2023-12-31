Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Lyft from a market perform rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lyft has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,303 shares of company stock worth $4,047,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,942,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lyft by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 86.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 434,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lyft by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,632,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,477 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

