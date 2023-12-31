Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Update

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lyra Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYRA

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.24. 122,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.41% and a negative net margin of 4,340.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Harlan Waksal acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,419.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.