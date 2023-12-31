Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Up 174.6% in December

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 174.6% from the November 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of Maiden Holdings North America stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%.

