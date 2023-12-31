Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $215.32. The stock had a trading volume of 287,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,998. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.43 and a 1 year high of $230.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

