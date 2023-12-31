MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Down 28.1% in December

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 409,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. 293,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $894.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.68.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Insider Activity at MarketWise

In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 25,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $69,197.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,991,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,862.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 98,201 shares of company stock valued at $293,258 over the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 659.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise during the first quarter worth $267,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

