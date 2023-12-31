Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Get Masco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MAS opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. Masco has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Masco by 180.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.