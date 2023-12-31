Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 900.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $426.51 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.21 and its 200-day moving average is $399.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

