Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Matador Resources worth $31,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 938.2% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.86. 1,353,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $69.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

