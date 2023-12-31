McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.15% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $29,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $68.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

