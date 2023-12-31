Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 4,128 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.3 %

APH stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.13. 1,340,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

